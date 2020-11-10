Christine Dillon
Woodbury - Miss Christine Dillon, 87, a lifelong resident and native of Woodbury passed away on November 7, 2020. She was born in the Sunny Slope Community of Woodbury on August 8, 1933 to the late Herbert John Dillon and Gladys Francis Dillon. She is also preceded in death her brothers, Frank Boyd Dillon and John Hopkins Dillon, sisters, Rachel Haley and Julia Muszynski; half-brothers, Stanton Tenpenny and Leon Dillon and half-sister, Grace Brown Dillon; niece, Robin Haley Spry and long time, special friend and business partner, Bill Smith.
She is survived by her sisters, Martha Brandon of Nashville and Elizabeth Rowe of Dunnellon, FL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extend special family, Steve Smith, Joe and Lindsay Patterson, Blaire Smith, and Gabe Patterson, and many friends and church family.
She grew up on her family's farm in the Sunny Slope Community. Like most families then everyone had to pitch in to survive. She helped milk cows, feed the livestock, and tend to her younger siblings. Never one to be lazy she kept busy working throughout her whole life. Early on she also worked for Mr. Henry Hoover in his dairy business. She was a graduate of Woodbury Central High School in the Class of 1951. Shortly after graduating she got a job with Dr. J. F. Adams at the Bank of Commerce. This is where she met lifelong friend and business partner, Bill Smith. They worked together until she temporarily retired after 45 years with the bank. While at the bank she helped with many different projects associated with the bank and Cannon County. She was very instrumental in helping get the initial funding for the Arts Center of Cannon County. She also helped with many other community events and Cannon County Good Ole Days, Bank of Commerce Cloggers, Cannon County Historical Society, Woodbury Lions Club, Adams Memorial Library, Cannon County Walking Horse Association, Riverside Cemetery Association, and many others. Even with all the involvement with work and the community she found time to go to night classes at MTSU and earned her bachelor's degree. She was a devoted and lifelong member of the Woodbury Church of Christ. She took time every morning to read her Bible. She kept herself healthy by walking every day.
After her family sold their farm, she always had a longing to be back on the farm. She was able to buy back the family farm and have cattle and horses. In her younger years she loved to go horseback riding with family and friends. She kept a love for farming, horses, and cattle as long as she lived. Her love of people and Cannon County opened an opportunity to serve by going into business with her friend, Bill Smith, his son, Mike Smith, and Tim Gentry at Smith Funeral Home. She had helped Mike through the years at Smith Funeral Home when he opened in 1971 and in 1999, they decided to remodel Bill's parents' home and continue serving the community as Smith Funeral Home. She worked at the funeral home up until the time of her passing. She shared a special bond with Bill Smith and his family over the years and considered them family. She loved people and loved to cut up and carry on with her family and friends. Growing up her family made up nicknames for each other. Most of her close friends and family knew her by and called her "Crip" after a western sheriff in a movie they saw. Her family enjoyed getting together for many holiday meals, reunions, and get togethers. She loved her nieces and nephews as though they were her own children as well as Bill Smith's family. She loved to get and give big hugs, share a good laugh with family and friends, and tell you what she thought about things. Her work ethic, humor, loving nature, and giving attitude will long be remembered.
Visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 2-7 pm. Funeral services will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2 pm in the Smith Funeral Home chapel. Family and friends will share thoughts and memories in her honor. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to any of the following: Cannon Christian Academy, Woodbury Day School, Short Mountain Bible Camp, Waldron Mission Fund, American Heart Association
, or the American Cancer Society
. Support the family with condolences and memories at www.smithfuneralhomewoodbury.net
, Smith Funeral Home, 303 Murfreesboro Rd. Woodbury, TN 37190, 615-563-5337