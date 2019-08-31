Services
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 893-2742
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Wakefield Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Wakefield Davis Obituary
Christine Wakefield Davis

Murfreesboro - Christine Wakefield Davis, age 95 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed peacefully into her eternal heavenly home on August 28, 2019. A native of Smith County, she was the daughter of the late Milford H. and Alice Smith Wakefield . She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Norman Davis, her son, Norman Davis, and two brothers Clyde V. Wakefield and H. Courtlin Wakefield and niece, Faye Tomberlain. She is survived by her son and daughter in love, Gaylon and Beverly Davis, daugher in love, Peggy Davis, grandchildren, whom she called "the lights of her life", Nick (Susy) Davis,and Ashley (Jay) Sheedy. Four precious great-grandchildren, Avery and Hudson Davis and Evan and Easton Sheedy. She also leaves behind her beloved nieces, Anna Ryan, Sandy Bowman, nephew, T.J. Wakefield and many great nieces and nephews.

Christine was a 1944 graduate of Manchester Central High School and was later employed by Central Service Association in Huntsville, Alabama. Upon marrying John Norman in 1947, they moved to Murfreesboro. She was a founding member of The Assembly of Christ Church where she faithfully taught Sunday School and held weekly bible studies in her home for more than 40 years. She influenced many people by carrying to them the gospel of Jesus Christ and was a wise and trusted counselor. She lived by the motto, "The best is yet to come".

The family wishes to thank the staff of The Rutherford Assisted Living, where she resided for the past four years, for their care and compassion. Services are scheduled for Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN, with services to be officiated by Dan Allen. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. with the celebration of life scheduled at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now