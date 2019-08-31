|
|
Christine Wakefield Davis
Murfreesboro - Christine Wakefield Davis, age 95 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed peacefully into her eternal heavenly home on August 28, 2019. A native of Smith County, she was the daughter of the late Milford H. and Alice Smith Wakefield . She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Norman Davis, her son, Norman Davis, and two brothers Clyde V. Wakefield and H. Courtlin Wakefield and niece, Faye Tomberlain. She is survived by her son and daughter in love, Gaylon and Beverly Davis, daugher in love, Peggy Davis, grandchildren, whom she called "the lights of her life", Nick (Susy) Davis,and Ashley (Jay) Sheedy. Four precious great-grandchildren, Avery and Hudson Davis and Evan and Easton Sheedy. She also leaves behind her beloved nieces, Anna Ryan, Sandy Bowman, nephew, T.J. Wakefield and many great nieces and nephews.
Christine was a 1944 graduate of Manchester Central High School and was later employed by Central Service Association in Huntsville, Alabama. Upon marrying John Norman in 1947, they moved to Murfreesboro. She was a founding member of The Assembly of Christ Church where she faithfully taught Sunday School and held weekly bible studies in her home for more than 40 years. She influenced many people by carrying to them the gospel of Jesus Christ and was a wise and trusted counselor. She lived by the motto, "The best is yet to come".
The family wishes to thank the staff of The Rutherford Assisted Living, where she resided for the past four years, for their care and compassion. Services are scheduled for Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN, with services to be officiated by Dan Allen. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. with the celebration of life scheduled at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 31, 2019