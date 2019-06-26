|
|
Christopher Brian Guthrie Jr.
Lascassas - Christopher Brian Guthrie Jr, age 42 of Lascassas, TN passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
He was an Oakland High School graduate and a barber.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; George and Mary Guthrie and Ronald Johnson Sr, sister; Tracey Guthrie, and brother in law; Stone Rich.
He is survived by his parents; Christopher Sr. and Karen Johnson Guthrie, wife; Michelle Guthrie, daughters; Mia Guthrie, Marli Guthrie, brother; Cody (Minori) Guthrie, grandmother; Glenda Johnson, uncle and aunt; Ronald (Cathy) Johnson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 10am-1pm. Graveside services will follow at 2pm at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon, TN. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Garcia.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 26, 2019