Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Lebanon, TN
More Obituaries for Christopher Guthrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Brian Guthrie Jr.


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christopher Brian Guthrie Jr. Obituary
Christopher Brian Guthrie Jr.

Lascassas - Christopher Brian Guthrie Jr, age 42 of Lascassas, TN passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

He was an Oakland High School graduate and a barber.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; George and Mary Guthrie and Ronald Johnson Sr, sister; Tracey Guthrie, and brother in law; Stone Rich.

He is survived by his parents; Christopher Sr. and Karen Johnson Guthrie, wife; Michelle Guthrie, daughters; Mia Guthrie, Marli Guthrie, brother; Cody (Minori) Guthrie, grandmother; Glenda Johnson, uncle and aunt; Ronald (Cathy) Johnson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 10am-1pm. Graveside services will follow at 2pm at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon, TN. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Garcia.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 26, 2019
