Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Ferrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Ferrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Ferrick Obituary
Christopher Ferrick

Murfreesboro - Christopher Ferrick age 88, passed away at St. Thomas Rutherford on November 27, 2019. He was born in England and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 15 years. Christopher worked for IBEW Local 11 as an electrician, electrical contractor and also served in the U.S. Army. Christopher was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Christopher was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Elizabeth Ferrick; parents, William and Emily Ferrick; and son, Patrick Ferrick. He is survived by his sons, Christopher, Jonathan and Andrew; daughters, Melissa Foord and Jennifer Ferrick; sister, Jennifer Butler, 14 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A church service will be 1:00 PM Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima in Murfreesboro with Father Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with his sons, and grandsons serving as active pallbearers.

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -