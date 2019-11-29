|
|
Christopher Ferrick
Murfreesboro - Christopher Ferrick age 88, passed away at St. Thomas Rutherford on November 27, 2019. He was born in England and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 15 years. Christopher worked for IBEW Local 11 as an electrician, electrical contractor and also served in the U.S. Army. Christopher was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Christopher was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Elizabeth Ferrick; parents, William and Emily Ferrick; and son, Patrick Ferrick. He is survived by his sons, Christopher, Jonathan and Andrew; daughters, Melissa Foord and Jennifer Ferrick; sister, Jennifer Butler, 14 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A church service will be 1:00 PM Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima in Murfreesboro with Father Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with his sons, and grandsons serving as active pallbearers.
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019