Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Christopher Shirley Obituary
Christopher Shirley

Murfreesboro - Christopher Mark Shirley, age 46, passed away at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital April 3, 2019. He was born in Glasgow, KY and has lived in Rutherford County since 1991.

Christopher is survived by his parents, Rondal and Darlene McCaslin Shirley; son, Michael (Anna) Shirley of Manchester; daughter, Parker Shirley of Murfreesboro; brother, Anthony (Charlotte) Shirley of Murfreesboro; and grandchild, Beau Shirley.

Visitation with the family will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Pastor Joel Young officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 6, 2019
