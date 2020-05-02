|
Christopher Underwood
Murfreesboro - Christopher Underwood, age 66, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro. Christopher was a native of Rutherford County and a resident of Cannon County for the past twenty-seven years. He was a driver for Quick Way Trucklines and a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Christopher was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Darlene Barrett Underwood; son, David Underwood; and brother, Phillip Underwood. He is survived by his mother, Charlene Victory McCallister; daughter, Shannon Underwood; brothers, Clifford and Randle Underwood; and grandchildren, Linsey Arnold and Lacie Arnold.
Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers.
The funeral service for Christopher will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving aa pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020