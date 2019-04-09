|
Clady Irene Sesler Jones
Columbia - Clady Irene Sesler Jones, 87, resident of Rainey Street, died Monday, April 8, 2019 at NHC Lewisburg.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at 6:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Dr. Eric Hogstrom officiating. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday at 2:00 P.M. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Survivors include her sons, Mike Jones of Christiana; Ricky Jones of Columbia; Larry (Sherry) Jones of Murfreesboro; sisters, Mary Ann (Wendell) Warf of College Grove; Sammie Massey of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Cory Jones, Stephen Jones, Nathan (Mandy Mae) Jones, Kayla Jones; great grandchild, Kinsley Jones; and sister-in-law, Helen Baker.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019