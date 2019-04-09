Services
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clady Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clady Irene Sesler Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clady Irene Sesler Jones Obituary
Clady Irene Sesler Jones

Columbia - Clady Irene Sesler Jones, 87, resident of Rainey Street, died Monday, April 8, 2019 at NHC Lewisburg.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at 6:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Dr. Eric Hogstrom officiating. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday at 2:00 P.M. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Survivors include her sons, Mike Jones of Christiana; Ricky Jones of Columbia; Larry (Sherry) Jones of Murfreesboro; sisters, Mary Ann (Wendell) Warf of College Grove; Sammie Massey of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Cory Jones, Stephen Jones, Nathan (Mandy Mae) Jones, Kayla Jones; great grandchild, Kinsley Jones; and sister-in-law, Helen Baker.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now