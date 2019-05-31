|
|
Claire Jones Basham
Hermitage - Claire Jones BASHAM, age 67, of Hermitage, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday May 28, 2019. Claire was born September 26, 1951.
Claire is survived by her spouse of 46 years, Glenn Basham; son Christopher (Michelle) Basham; and son Jeremy (April) Basham. Grandchildren Destiny, Tristan, Connor, Grayce and Zoey Basham. Sisters Marie (Jeff) Bootz and Kathy Jones. Sister in Law Gloria Jones.
Claire was preceded in death by. Brother Edward Jones
A visitation for Claire will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Hermitage Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, followed by a celebration of life at 2:00 PM with Bro David Bramble officiating.
Interment to be held at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your choice Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Nashville Public Library or Children's Tumor Foundation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HermitageFH.com for the BASHAM family.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 31, 2019