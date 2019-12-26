|
|
Clara Belle Rosenbaum
Smyrna - Mrs. Clara Belle Rosenbaum, age 80 of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
She was born in Leesburg, Florida, to the late William Madison Ward and Emma Irene Tinch Ward. Mrs. Rosenbaum graduated high school as the valedictorian of her class. She retired from the State of Tennessee after 30 years of service as a secretary. Mrs. Rosenbaum was a dedicated member of the Eastern Stars. She enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, crafting and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Frank Rosenbaum; grandsons, Benjamin Adam Burkett and Ricky Rosenbaum Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Paul Ford and Archie Sprinkle.
She is survived by her children, Donnie (Sandra) Rosenbaum, Patricia Burkett, Ronnie (Kelly) Hood, William Allen (Sandra) Rosenbaum, Linda F. (Eli) Binkley, Sandra K. Harkleroad and Ricky D. (Violet) Rosenbaum; sisters, Cora Ellan Ford and Billie Jo Sprinkle; grandchildren, Charles Jeffrey Hood, Leslie Somer (Matt) Sullivan, Daniel Tell (Angela) Burkett, Douglas Gene Binkley, Christian Lee Rosenbaum, Melanie Paige Rosenbaum, Aaron Lane Rosenbaum, Crystal Holt, Jason Holt, Jerry Holt and Amanda Neisz; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Hermitage Funeral Home on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm, and Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm.
The Celebration of Life will be at Hermitage Funeral Home on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12:00 pm with Chaplain John Brown officiating.
Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019