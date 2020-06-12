Clara Tidwell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Tidwell

Murfreesboro - Clara Louise Tidwell, age 84, passed away June 11, 2020 at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a homemaker.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Elizabeth Batey Jennings and Dewey Jennings; husband, Willie Jo Tidwell; and daughter, Mary Ann Ashburn. She is survived by her sons, Joe (Carol) Tidwell of Murfreesboro, Terry Lee (Melodie) Tidwell of Smyrna; daughter, Clara Jean Belcher of Arkansas; brother, Jerry Wayne Jennings of Fairview; sister, Susie Conder of Forest City, Arkansas; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bradley Creek Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved