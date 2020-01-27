|
|
Clarence Welborn
Murfreesboro - Clarence L. Welborn age 91, passed away at his residence on January 25, 2020. He was a born in Goree, Texas and lived most of his life in Rutherford County. Clarence joined the U.S. Army, and then joined the Air Force. He worked as a diesel mechanic after retiring from the Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Alice Welborn; parents, Jessie Lee Welborn and Retta Mitchell Welborn; sons, Jeffrey Allen Welborn and Jerry Daniel Welborn; brother, Amos Welborn; and sister, Patsy White. Clarence is survived by his sons, Charles Lynn (Winnie) Welborn, Michael (Teresa) Welborn, Leonard Alan (Susie) Plunkett and Wade Carlton Plunkett; brothers, Marvin Welborn, James Welborn; sisters, Opal Norton and Elsie Porterfield, 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home.
A chapel service will be 11:00 AM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation with Josh Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with full military honors.
Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 615-893-2422
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020