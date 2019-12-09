Services
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Murfreesboro - Claud James Wilson, age 91 of Murfreesboro died Monday December 9, 2019. He was a native of Murfreesboro, and was the son of the late, William H. Wilson, Sr. and Lelia Shires Wilson Reynolds, his wife, Edith L. Wilson. Mr. Wilson was a member of the Church of Christ Church and retired from the United States Air Force. After his retirement he and his wife own Scenic 73 Hotel in Townsend, then a Real Estate agent in Murfreesboro.

He is survived by sisters; Loretta Cookie Hoover, and Rosalee Myers; brother, R. L. Wilson; sister-in-law, Judy King and husband Thomas and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be 11AM until1PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 1PM Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
