Claude Wayne Lowe



Murfreesboro - Claude Wayne Lowe, age 86 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his parents; Fowler White Lowe and Willie Bell McCrary Lowe, brothers and sisters; Della Bowman, Kirk Lowe, Fred Lowe, Clarence Lowe and Marie Duggin. He was the youngest of seven.



He is survived by his wife; Margaret Lowe, daughter; Lisa Lowe, sister; Dorothy Gibson, and his cat Spots, whom he dearly adored.



He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He was their song leader for many years. He loved to sing.



Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4pm - 6pm. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2pm with Pastor David Clark officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jesse Beesley Animal Foundation or Rutherford County Paws in his honor.



Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.









