1/1
Claude Wayne Lowe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claude Wayne Lowe

Murfreesboro - Claude Wayne Lowe, age 86 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Fowler White Lowe and Willie Bell McCrary Lowe, brothers and sisters; Della Bowman, Kirk Lowe, Fred Lowe, Clarence Lowe and Marie Duggin. He was the youngest of seven.

He is survived by his wife; Margaret Lowe, daughter; Lisa Lowe, sister; Dorothy Gibson, and his cat Spots, whom he dearly adored.

He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He was their song leader for many years. He loved to sing.

Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4pm - 6pm. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2pm with Pastor David Clark officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jesse Beesley Animal Foundation or Rutherford County Paws in his honor.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services. 615-896-2229




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved