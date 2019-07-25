|
|
Clifford Fanning
Murfreesboro - Clifford Henry Fanning, 91 of Murfreesboro, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday July 23, 2019, surrounded by his friends and family. Mr. Fanning was born in Wynne, Arkansas to the late Clay and Eliza Fanning. Having retired from a profession as a Master Trim Carpenter, Cliff enjoyed woodworking, fishing, gardening, and helping out his neighbors with their woodworking and gardening projects. He truly enjoyed helping others.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Jean Coleman Fanning.
He is survived by his loving son Ken Fanning, daughter in law Lori Fanning, grandson Colton Fanning, and his loving neighbor and best friend, Sue Ann Johnson.
The family will receive visitors Thursday July 25, 2019 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00 pm. Graveside service will be Friday July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Little Lot Cemetery in Centerville TN, with Brother Bill McDonald officiating. Burial to follow.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 25, 2019