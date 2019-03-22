|
Clifton Wayne Mankin, Sr.
Woodbury - Clifton Wayne Mankin, Sr., age 84, of Woodbury died Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a native of Balinger, TX. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Joy Jernigan Mankin of Woodbury; Children, Denise & Russell Reed of Woodbury & Kevin "Scooter" & Dorinda "Dodie" Mankin of Woodbury; Grandchildren, Casey & C.W. (Atheana) Reed & Wilder Mankin (fiancee, Megan Deatcher); Great Grandchildren, Sadie Grace Reed; and Siblings, Billy Wilson of Smyrna & Lonnie (Janice) Mankin of Hermitage. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper William & Lyda Belle Wilder Mankin; Son, Clifton Wayne Mankin, Jr.; and Siblings, J.W. Mankin, Elsie Ragsdale, & Katherine Ferrell. Mr. Mankin was a member of the Elkins Church of Christ and was a Veteran of the Korean War where he served in the Army. He retired from State Farm in the Maintenance Dept. after 28 years. Clifton enjoyed fishing at Center Hill Lake, working in his yard, horseback riding, & spending time with his family & his dog, Bandit. Funeral Services will be 2 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bros. Earl Sutton & Jerry Burgess officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 9 PM Friday, March 22, 2019. Interment will follow at Riverside Gardens Cemetery. Woodbury Funeral Home, 615.563.2311
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 22, 2019