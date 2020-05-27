Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Posey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Posey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde Posey Obituary
Clyde Posey

Murfreesboro - Clyde Willard Posey, age 95 of Murfreesboro passed away May 25, 2020. Born June 6, 1924, he was a son of the late John and Nell Posey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Posey; brothers, Carl Posey and Leonard Posey; and a sister, Mildred Pickard.

Survivors include daughter, Dianne Cooksey of Pensacola, FL; son, James "Jimmy" Posey and wife Pam of Murfreesboro; grandsons, Brett Cooksey, Nick Cooksey, and Zachary Adamson; a granddaughter, Kelsey Alford; a brother, Eldridge Posey; sisters, Cornelia Miller and Loretta Hawkins, all of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends.

He attended Walter Hill and Lascassas Schools and was a World War II veteran who served in the Navy. He was employed by Delchamp Foods in Mobile, AL and was previously employed with Allied Van Lines.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 10:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with grandson and pastor Zachary Adamson officiating. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook is available for the Posey family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 27 to May 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -