1/1
Connie Sue Bolin Hooper
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie Sue Bolin Hooper

Murfreesboro, TN - Connie Sue Bolin Hooper, age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 13, 2020. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Alice Bea Bowen Bolin. Connie was also preceded in death by a brother, Gary Bolin.

Connie is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Douglas "Doug" Hooper; sons, Andrew Michael Hooper and his wife Shelby, and Jeffrey Connor Hooper and his wife Rachel all of Murfreesboro, TN; twin brother, Ronnie Bolin and his wife Sandra of Arrington, TN; sister, Faye Bolin of Murfreesboro, TN; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Bolin of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be held Monday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held Monday at 1:00 PM following the visitation with Dr. Dean Sisk officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Connie was a faithful member of Belle Aire Baptist Church, a loving wife, mother, and friend. Connie was a longtime employee of the VA from which she retired in 2013.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice in memory of Connie.

An online guestbook for the Hooper family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.



Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodfin Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved