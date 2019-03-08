Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
For more information about
Curtis Thompson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Rhea Thompson


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Curtis Rhea Thompson Obituary
Curtis Rhea Thompson

Smyrna - Curtis Rhea Thompson, age 59, of Smyrna passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father Harvey Thompson and daughter, Jamaica Ivey.

Funeral service will be 12noon Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Bro. Kyle Kelly will officiate.

He is survived by his mother, Hilda Holden, son, Steven Thompson, daughter, Alicia (Nick) Kraemer, sisters, Gayle Allen, Teresa Hoover, Ashley (Juan) Gentry, brother and friend, Johnny Johnson, grandchildren, Caitlyn Estes, Aubrey Estes, Brody Kraemer, soon to be Henry Kraemer. Cousins, Chuckie Thompson and Clint Thompson.

Curtis attended Fellowship Baptist Church and was a custom painter. Racing cars meant the world to Curtis. He was a well known driver in the local stock car community and seen on tracks around Middle Tennessee.

Pallbearers will be Steven Thompson, Chuckie Thompson, Clint Thompson, Johnny Johnson, Josh Hood, Chris Hensley, Michael Hoover, Johnny Allen, Chad Bush and Dylan Cantrell.

Visitation will be from 10:00am until 12noon Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now