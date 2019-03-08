|
|
Curtis Rhea Thompson
Smyrna - Curtis Rhea Thompson, age 59, of Smyrna passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father Harvey Thompson and daughter, Jamaica Ivey.
Funeral service will be 12noon Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Bro. Kyle Kelly will officiate.
He is survived by his mother, Hilda Holden, son, Steven Thompson, daughter, Alicia (Nick) Kraemer, sisters, Gayle Allen, Teresa Hoover, Ashley (Juan) Gentry, brother and friend, Johnny Johnson, grandchildren, Caitlyn Estes, Aubrey Estes, Brody Kraemer, soon to be Henry Kraemer. Cousins, Chuckie Thompson and Clint Thompson.
Curtis attended Fellowship Baptist Church and was a custom painter. Racing cars meant the world to Curtis. He was a well known driver in the local stock car community and seen on tracks around Middle Tennessee.
Pallbearers will be Steven Thompson, Chuckie Thompson, Clint Thompson, Johnny Johnson, Josh Hood, Chris Hensley, Michael Hoover, Johnny Allen, Chad Bush and Dylan Cantrell.
Visitation will be from 10:00am until 12noon Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 8, 2019