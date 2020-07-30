1/1
Cynthia Dianne Myers Arthur
Cynthia Dianne Myers Arthur

Mrs. Cynthia Dianne Myers Arthur, age 63 of Smyrna, formerly of Sparta, passed away Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Dianne was born April 13, 1957 in Sparta, Tennessee to the late James Leroy "Jimmy" & Evelyn Louise Wilson Myers. She had a vast work history that included Thomas Industries,the restaurant industry and then her longest lasting and favorite job for Verizon as a call center operator. She was also a busy homemaker. She enjoyed home design, especially at Christmas when she would decorate several trees throughout her house. She loved to go to craft stores, yard sales and flea markets to find things to use in her decor. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her aunt Brenda Bandy.

Surviving family members left to cherish her memory include her husband of 20 years Wesley Arthur of Smyrna, TN.

Two sons and their spouses: Steven and Wendy Cantrell of Sopchoppy, Florida, Bryan and Erica Cantrell of Crossville, TN.

Grandchildren: Katlynn Cantrell, Shana Cantrell, Molly Neal, Levi Neal; Sisters: Lisa Myers Liles of Crossville and Tina Myers of Sparta.

Several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00pm Saturday, August 1, 2020 from the Chapel of Hunter Funeral Home with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 4-8:00pm and Saturday from 11:00am until service time at Hunter Funeral Home. Terry Campbell will officiate.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.hunterfuneralhome.net.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hunter Funeral Home, 120 East Bockman Way, Sparta, TN 38583.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
