Cynthia Kaye Mooneyham
Lascassas - Cynthia Kaye Mooneyham, age 62 years, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Survived by husband Mark Mooneyham; daughter Megan (Philip) Tivitt; son Chris Brinkley; step children Kyle (Fey) Mooneyham and Taylor Mooneyham; grandchildren Davis, Kyla, and Keeley Mooneyham; parents Laura and Donald Morgan; brother Brent (Melanie) Morgan; beloved nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home from 4:00pm until 8:00 pm and Thursday, October 10, 2019 from Noon until 2:00pm.
Funeral service will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:00pm at Murfreesboro Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to: Sarah Cannon Cancer Research Center.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 9, 2019