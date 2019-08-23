|
|
Daisy Marable
Murfreesboro - Daisy Marable, Age 74 passed away on Saturday Aug 17, 2019 at her residence.
Survivors include children: Frank (Mary) Marable Jr. of Murfreesboro, TN, Charles (Rosa) Marable of Atlanta, GA, Jeffrey "Donnie" Marable, Rodney Marable of Murfreesboro, TN. Nine grandchildren. One Great Granddaughter. Brothers: Robert "Lee" (Rosemary) and Walter B. (Viola) Owens of Murfreesboro, TN. Sister, Josephine Biggs, Chicago, IL. Sister in law, Dorothy Owens, Murfreesboro, Tn. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family Visitation: Saturday Aug 24, 2019 from 5-7pm at Hellum Funeral Chapel
Funeral Service: Sunday 1pm at Bethel MB Church
Eulogist: Pastor T. Devan Franklin
Interment: Evergreen Cemetery
Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home Inc (615)893-4323.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 23, 2019