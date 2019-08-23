Services
Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. - Murfreesboro
611 South Highland Avenue
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-4323
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. - Murfreesboro
611 South Highland Avenue
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethel MB Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Daisy Marable
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daisy Marable

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daisy Marable Obituary
Daisy Marable

Murfreesboro - Daisy Marable, Age 74 passed away on Saturday Aug 17, 2019 at her residence.

Survivors include children: Frank (Mary) Marable Jr. of Murfreesboro, TN, Charles (Rosa) Marable of Atlanta, GA, Jeffrey "Donnie" Marable, Rodney Marable of Murfreesboro, TN. Nine grandchildren. One Great Granddaughter. Brothers: Robert "Lee" (Rosemary) and Walter B. (Viola) Owens of Murfreesboro, TN. Sister, Josephine Biggs, Chicago, IL. Sister in law, Dorothy Owens, Murfreesboro, Tn. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family Visitation: Saturday Aug 24, 2019 from 5-7pm at Hellum Funeral Chapel

Funeral Service: Sunday 1pm at Bethel MB Church

Eulogist: Pastor T. Devan Franklin

Interment: Evergreen Cemetery

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home Inc (615)893-4323.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daisy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now