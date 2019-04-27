Services
Dan Whittle
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Dan Whittle Obituary
Dan Whittle

Smyrna - Dan Whittle, age 74, of Smyrna, TN, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 5:00 a.m. after a lengthy battle with leukemia.

The noted journalist from Canalou, Missouri was also a war correspondent, radio talk show Co-Host, Crusader, co-founder and member of the Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame, class of 2018, Author, Speaker, Nature Photographer and community activist.

He graduated from Richland MO. High School in 1962 named earlier as one of the top 10 high schools in the United States by US News and World Reports.

He worked as a reporter for The Daily Standard, Sikeston, Missouri, The Nashville Banner, The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro, TN., and was a regular contributor as a columnist to The Murfreesboro Post and The Cannon Courier.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, father H.A. Whittle, in 1950 and mother Ruby (2013), brother Hubert Van Whittle in (2003), and sister Mary June Cox (2014). He is survived by his wife and love of his life, protector and greatest friend, Patricia (Pat), numerous step children and step grandchildren and Honey Bear, a lovable housedog.

Funeral services will be Saturday, today, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Dan Parker, Dr. Ivan Sheffield, and Garry Lewis will officiate. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to The Dan Whittle, MTSU Journalism Scholarship fund at % Abby White, MTSU Box 51, 1301 E. Main, Murfreesboro, TN., 37132, The Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame, Box 202, Lascassas, TN 37085, The Fisher House Foundation, Box 774, Brentwood, TN 37024-0774, or to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro at Alive Hospice, Inc. 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
