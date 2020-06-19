Dana Denise Davis
Dana Denise Davis

Murfreesboro, TN - Dana Denise Davis of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital on Monday, June 15; she was 56 years old.

Dana is predeceased by her parents, Thomas Hartwell Cox and Juanita Tidwell Cox; son, John Darwin Reese Toombs; and niece, Shannon Michelle Green.

Survivors include her husband, Richard A. Davis (Big Rick); brother, Thomas Hartwell Cox, Jr. (Debbie); sister, Vicky Green (Mark); brother, Jerry Cox (Sabrina); stepchildren, Ricky Davis (Sandi), Regina Garringer (Kent), and Chris Davis; close friends, James and Meranda Pelfrey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 12-2, with a Celebration of Life beginning at 2:00; all at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, 9090 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN 37221.






Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Harpeth Hills Funeral Home
9090 Highway 100
Nashville, TN 37221
615-646-9292
