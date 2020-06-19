Dana Denise DavisMurfreesboro, TN - Dana Denise Davis of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital on Monday, June 15; she was 56 years old.Dana is predeceased by her parents, Thomas Hartwell Cox and Juanita Tidwell Cox; son, John Darwin Reese Toombs; and niece, Shannon Michelle Green.Survivors include her husband, Richard A. Davis (Big Rick); brother, Thomas Hartwell Cox, Jr. (Debbie); sister, Vicky Green (Mark); brother, Jerry Cox (Sabrina); stepchildren, Ricky Davis (Sandi), Regina Garringer (Kent), and Chris Davis; close friends, James and Meranda Pelfrey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 12-2, with a Celebration of Life beginning at 2:00; all at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, 9090 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN 37221.