1/1
Dana Lynn Garrett Montgomery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dana Lynn Garrett Montgomery

Murfreesboro - Dana Lynn Garrett Montgomery 49, died unexpectedly from natural causes on Wednesday, Oct. 14, in Murfreesboro, TN. Dana was born in Hopkinsville, KY, June 22, 1971, to Johnny and Mary Jane Garrett. The family later moved to Bowling Green, KY where Dana graduated from Warren Central High School in 1989. She went on to earn dual bachelor's degrees from Western Kentucky Univ., Public Health (94) and Nursing (95). After graduation, she moved to Texas and worked in women's health. She married the love of her life, Steven Montgomery, on Sep. 20, 1997. They soon relocated to Murfreesboro, TN where Dana fell into the perfect career and passion: public health. In her 20 plus years at the health department, she worked her way up from staff nurse to director of one of the largest health departments in TN. She was also a dedicated volunteer for End Slavery Tennessee. Dana loved life and was an avid reader, traveler, and foodie. She was always up for the next adventure. Dana fiercely loved her family and friends, always placing the needs of others before her own and willingly sharing her Christian faith. She is survived by her husband Steve Montgomery; her parents Johnny and Mary Jane Garrett of Bowling Green, KY; Steve's parents Willard and Barbara Montgomery of Rockfield, KY; her brother, Chad and wife Anne Garrett of Bowling Green, KY; and numerous other family and friends.

Murfreesboro, TN walk-through-visitation* Monday, Oct. 19th from 4 - 7 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church 1601 N. Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Arrangements courtesy of Smith Family Funeral & Cremation Services, smithfamilyfcs.com

Bowling Green, KY walk-through-visitation* Wednesday, Oct. 21st from 4 - 6 p.m. at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42103. Arrangements courtesy of J.C. Kirby and Son Funeral Chapels & Crematory, jckirbyandson.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to End Slavery Tennessee at www.endslaverytn.org

*CDC COVID-19 Guidelines will be observed at all locations

SMITH FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Daily News Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved