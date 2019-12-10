Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Danny Gilbert Derryberry Obituary
Danny Gilbert Derryberry

Nashville - Danny Gilbert Derryberry, age 71 of Nashville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, 9, 2019

Danny was a member of Unity Freewill Baptist Church and he retired from Carrier.

He was preceded in death by his parents; John and Augustine Creasy Derryberry, brother; Billy C. Derryberry, and daughter; Tracy L. Derryberry.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years Linda Derryberry, daughter; Angie (Jim) Noe, sons; Tony (Kathy) Emerton, Chris (Dawn) Emerton, grandchildren; Sarah, Nichole, Ryan, Cody, Jasper, Savanna, Danny (Lil Man), Sidney, Tracy, Emmah, 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm. Services will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11am at Murfreesboro Funeral Home. Interment will be at Coleman Cemetery with Pastor David Humphrey officiating.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to service the Derryberry family.

Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
