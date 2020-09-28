1/1
Darren Welker
1967 - 2020
Darren Welker

Murfreesboro - John "Darren" Welker, age 52 of Murfreesboro, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 as a result of injuries received in a motorcycle accident in North Carolina. A lifelong resident of Rutherford County, he was raised in the Walter Hill Community.

Darren was a baptized believer since 1982 and served faithfully as a deacon of the Walter Hill Church of Christ for the past 20 years. He loved people and served others through his mission work in Honduras and with his talents as a state licensed contractor through his company, Craftman Builders.

He nurtured and now leaves behind his adoring wife, Christi (Hutchins) Welker; their devoted daughters, Devan (Blake) Archer and Kinsley Welker, all of Murfreesboro; granddaughter, Margaret Estelle; parents, John and Margaret Welker of Walter Hill; a sister, Kandie (Chris) Smith; in laws, Doug and Brenda Hutchins of Murfreesboro; nieces and nephews, Autumn (Keaton) Gibson, Shayna King, Brittany (Tim) Huggard, Kyle Gentry, Neely Richardson, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be 4:00 until 8:00pm Wednesday and again Thursday from 11:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm at the Walter Hill Church of Christ with Paul Norwood officiating. Burial will follow in the Drennan Cemetery with Brian Byrd, Erwin Hernandez, Luis Maldanado, Paul Richardson, Randy Cary, Richie Bolin, Thomas Byrd, Tim Weeks, Scott Jones serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Archer, Ryan Altimari, Brad Byrd, Brian Bowman, Chris Smith, Jack Black, Jerry Griggs, Joe Finch, Joey Black, Shane Brown and Steve Richardson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Ambassadors for Christ, P.O. Box 314, Smyrna, TN 37167 and the Walter Hill Church of Christ Missions Fund, 7277 Lebanon Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. An online guestbook is available for the Welker family at www.woodfinchapel.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-5151
Memories & Condolences
15 entries
September 28, 2020
I was shocked and so sorry to hear of Darren’s passing. My mom, Juanelle Eddleman, always spoke so fondly of him and his family. I’m thankful for the many kindnesses he showed her. May God’s peace comfort you all.
Paul Neely
Acquaintance
September 28, 2020
John, Margaret, Kandi, Christie, Devan and Kinsley, we all love your family so very much and I cannot begin to tell you how SORRY I am for your loss. Darren was an amazing man. He'll always be in our hearts. He touched the lives of so many.
Leigh Rooker
Friend
September 28, 2020
Mr. Welker was one of the kindest, funniest men I have ever met. He always had something nice to say and was an absolute joy to have known. My heart is absolutely broken for y’all, Mrs. Christi, Devan and Kinsley. I love y’all.
Hailey, Ashton, Dexter and Hayden Beardslee
The Beardslees
Friend
September 28, 2020
Devan,I am so very sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family for God’s comfort and peace . It is so hard to loose a parent. My thoughts are with you
Dianne Seab
Friend
September 28, 2020
My deepest condolences to you all....
Darren was such an inspiration to so many, touching countless lives in mission work and locally.
He truly walked the walk and talked the talk in his Christian life.
May God hold you all close with blessings and comfort...❤

Love you all,
Linda McElroy
Linda McElroy
Friend
September 28, 2020
We thought Darren was a very nice young man. So sorry for your loss. Praying for your family. Thom and Gloria Howard
Thom and Gloria Howard
Friend
September 28, 2020
We love y’all so much and our hearts break for your loss. Darren was such a special person and he will be so missed.
Will and Donna Ferrell
Friend
September 28, 2020
My deepest condolences and prayers to Christi, Devon and Kingsley. Darren will truly be missed.
Cynthia Maddaloni
Friend
