1/1
David Arnold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Arnold

Murfreesboro - David Arnold lived his 90 years well. He loved his family, friends, and most of all, his God. He and Janice lived and preached the gospel in Kentucky, South Carolina, Louisiana, and Tennessee. It was his joy to teach and preach in many states, including Alaska, and the countries of Jamaica, Hungary, Belgium, Romania, England, and Lithuania.

David Arnold, Professor Emeritus, accepted a position at Middle Tennessee State College (now University) to establish a program of speech pathology and audiology. These programs have grown and become highly successful.

He leaves his wife of 68 years, Janice; son David M. Arnold and wife Beth; daughter Mary Lee Barnes and husband Terry; three grandchildren: Adrienne Barnett, Lauren (Randall) Thomason, Taylor (Sydney) Barnes; and six great grandchildren: Drake Williams, Walker Barnett, McKibben Barnett, Hudson Thomason, Luke Thomason, and Vincent Barnes.

His was a life well-lived with heaven as his goal.

Graveside service will be 2:00PM Tuesday at Emery Cemetery in Murfreesboro. Family will officiate www.woodfinchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodfin Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved