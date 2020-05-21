Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
David Badgett
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Mark’s United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Mark’s United Methodist Church
David Badgett Obituary
David Badgett

Murfreesboro -

David Reed Badgett, 63, passed away May 20th at his home in Murfreesboro. A lifelong resident of Tennessee he was born in Memphis and moved to Murfreesboro in 1983.

He was a Christ Follower, and member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, devoted husband, and natural nurturer. Passionate and principled in nature he led by example leaving a legacy of courage and fearlessness in those around him. He was the ultimate "Girl Dad" supporting his three daughters in any task or passion they had.

David retired from Nissan Motor Manufacturing Corporation in 2019 after a successful 36-year career.

David was the beloved husband of Sherron Goldman Badgett for 39 years. Together they raised three daughters, Michelle Gross and husband Mitch, Whitney Tew and husband Ben, Jordan Montero and husband Edgar. He was a loving grandfather of 7 grandsons: Drew and wife Jamilab, Clayton, Zachariah, Luke, John, Jace, and Jett. Also survived by his brothers Stephen Badgett and wife Susanne and Timothy Badgett and wife Mary. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Jean Badgett.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in David's name to the Prostate Cancer Foundation pcf.org or St. Mark's United Methodist Church.

Due to the covid-19 guidelines, a private visitation and funeral service for the family will be held from 1:00PM until funeral service at 2:00 PM Saturday at St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Rev. Martha Touchton and Dr. Jim Clardy will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020
