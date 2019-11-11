Services
David Bowen Obituary
David Bowen

Murfreesboro - Will "David" Bowen, age 81, passed away at his residence in Shelbyville, November 11, 2019. He was born in Rutherford County and a retired farmer.

David was preceded in death by his parents, James Clyde and Mary Bell Helton Bowen. He is survived by his brother, Jerry (Patricia) Bowen of Murfreesboro; sisters, Mary Linda Simpson of Rockvale and Emma Jane Davenport of Murfreesboro; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Wards Grove Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank Pam White of Loving Hearts for her kind service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stones River Manor in David's memory.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
