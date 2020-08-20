1/1
David Carter Davis
David Carter Davis

Murfreesboro, TN - David Carter Davis, age 83, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away in his sleep in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with family at his side. Dave Sr. was born on July 3, 1937 in Springfield, Missouri to the late Wendell and Erma Carter Davis. He was a member of St. Mark's Methodist Church in Murfreesboro. After attending MTSU and becoming a CPA, he partnered with Bill White and started Davis, White & Associates, CPA, which eventually became Davis & Associates in Murfreesboro. Upon retirement, he sold the firm to Jay Grannis.

Dave is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Linda Gray Davis; two sons, Dave Davis, Jr. of Murfreesboro, TN and Gray Davis of New York City; granddaughter, Carter Marie Miller and her husband Matt of Murfreesboro; two sisters, Mary Mowry and Debbie Horonzak. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Lisa Marie Elliott, with whom by grace he has now been reunited. The family would also like to thank and recognize Dave's caregivers at Adam's Place and Alive Hospice, and especially his two sitters, Debbie Hall and Amanda Arroyo.

Dave's first love was always his family. He had a passion for volunteering and giving back to the community. Dave was honored to be a board member and past chairman of the Christy Houston Foundation. He was also President and Treasurer of the Murfreesboro Noon Rotary Club and District Treasurer for Rotary 676. He was the recipient of the Rotary Foundation's Paul Harris Fellow award in recognition of his exceptional service to the community. Dave was past Treasurer of the MTSU Blue Raider Club and was a lifelong Blue Raider fan. Dave's hobbies included bass fishing, golfing, summer weekends on Center Hill Lake, and family vacations in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Graveside service will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. John Hinkle, Jr. will officiate.

Memorials can be made to Alive Hospice, St. Thomas Rutherford Foundation, or the charity of your choice in memory of Dave.

An online guestbook for the Davis family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

Woodfin Memorial Chapel, (615) 893-5151




Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
