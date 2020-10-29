David Dinkins
Murfreesboro - David Warner Dinkins, age 71, passed away at his residence October 28, 2020. He was born in Davidson County and lived most of his life in Rutherford County. David worked at the Murfreesboro Police Department for 17 years as Lieutenant of Detective Division and retired in 2019 after 29 years as Chief Investigator at the Public Defender's Office.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Warner and Virginia Akridge Dinkins. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Elaine Baines Dinkins; daughter, Jessica Dinkins (James) Pinson; siblings, Jon Dinkins, Angela (Dale) Tipps, Eva (John W.) McPherson, Nancy (Rick) Stewart; four beautiful grandchildren, Joe Pinson, Miles Pinson, Marley Pinson and Eleanor Pinson; as well as many nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law.
Visitation with the family will be at 12:00 PM until time of funeral service at 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Doyle Hayes, Jon Dinkins, and Gerald Melton officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422