David E. Greer



Brigadier General, US Army, ret David E. Greer, 69, passed away at his home in Santa Cruz, California on July 30, 2020.



A native of Memphis, David graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Field Artillery Corps. He served on active duty and in the Tennessee Army National Guard, retiring at the rank of Brigadier General after 36 years. David earned his MPA from Memphis State University. He was a Master Mason, belonging to Confidence Lodge in Soquel, California, and Al Chymia Shrine Temple in Memphis, Tennessee.



David is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Kathryn Greer Harvey (Chad); grandson, Caleb; and stepson, Richard Depolo. He is also survived by his mother, Margaret Ann Cobb Greer; aunt, Irma Greer Marks; sister, Julia Ann Greer Crow (David);brother, Paul Cobb Greer (Carolyn); niece Alexandra Greer and nephew, Greer Crow.



In light of the unusual health climate at the moment, the family will privately celebrate David's life and legacy, and they invite all of his friends and extended family to celebrate by remembering the significant impacts that he had on their lives.









