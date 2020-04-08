|
|
David Jones
Ft. Myers, FL - Mr. David D. Jones, age 79, of Ft. Myers, FL went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was a native of Lewisburg, TN and son of the late Thomas Ervin Jones and Ruth Jones Howard. Mr. Jones lettered in football at Marshall County High School in Lewisburg and was heavily recruited by the University of Tennessee. He was consistent in approach to life: God, Christian living, his wife, his children, serving & teaching others, and then self. He enjoyed playing golf, softball, cards, and practical jokes.
Mr. Jones submitted to God's word for guidance in all things. He was a deacon and elder at Metro Church of Christ in Sterling Heights, MI and member of North Boulevard Church of Christ in Murfreesboro, TN then Ft. Myers Church of Christ in Ft. Myers. Mr. Jones took great interest in studying God's word and always carried his Bible with him. He loved spending time with and hosting large dinners for family and friends.
Mr. Jones was involved in numerous community organizations. He was involved with the Masons and Shriners. Mr. Jones co-founded the annual men's retreat Papa's Rascals in 1986 for the Hall and Jones families. He was on the board for the Rutherford Co. TN YMCA and season ticket holder for Tennessee Performing Arts, MTSU sports, and the Florida Gulf Coast basketball team. He played, coached, and sponsored softball teams at a retirement community in Bonita Springs, FL.
Mr. Jones professional career began in 1960 with Chrysler Motor Corporation in Detroit, MI. He wore many hats at various points, including industrial engineer, quality engineer, general foreman, and manufacturing superintendent at different plants in Hamtramck, Lynch Road, Mack Avenue, and Jefferson, MI. In 1981, he was a founding member (Employee #235) of Nissan Motor Company's first manufacturing facility in North America located in Smyrna, TN. Mr. Jones held various roles such as director of Trim and Chassis, director of quality, and director of Paint until 2000. He then was Vice President of Operations at M-Tek (KASAI) in Manchester, TN until his retirement in 2006.
Mr. Jones's terms of endearment were Dad, Granddaddy, Papa, Wedge, Big Dave, and Diplomatic Dave. He is survived by his wife of 60 yrs, Anita Mae Jones; children, Janita Baucum and her husband Gipson, James David Jones and his wife Christan, and Molly Jones Bain; brother, Ervin Jones and Dina and Dickie Jones and his wife Lynne; sister, Caren Jones Goober; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Candy Jones and Cathy Jones Gray. Mr. Jones's gentleness, integrity, & love will be greatly missed by all that knew him, but we rejoice that he is in heaven with God!
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020