David Kellermann
Murfreesboro - It is with profound sadness that we announce the tragic death of Francis David Kellermann, age 68, who died on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home in Murfreesboro, TN. He was born in Chattanooga and raised in South Pittsburg, TN by his parents, the late Francis and Lillian Finch Kellermann. David graduated in 1972 from The University of Tennessee with a degree in marketing. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He later moved to Murfreesboro where he met and married his wife, Joan. During 45 years of marriage, they raised three children. Together they founded an advertising & awning company, The Very Idea, in 1989.
Mr. Kellermann was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where he served on the Vestry and was Junior Warden. He was a previous member of Murfreesboro Breakfast Rotary Club. David was an avid golfer, a skilled wood craftsman, and had a passion for cooking and working on his beautiful farm.
Mr. Kellermann is survived by his loving wife, Joan McIntyre Kellermann; sons, Benjamin David Kellermann and wife Emily of Nolensville, TN, Andrew McMillan (Mack) Kellermann and wife Kendra of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Allison Grace Kellermann of Murfreesboro; granddaughters, Emmeline Grace Kellermann and Lillian Katherine (Lilly Kate) Kellermann; brother, Bob Kellermann of South Pittsburg, TN; and sister, Susan Loyd of St. John.
The Visitation will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm in the Parish Hall at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. The Memorial Service will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10 am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 116 N. Academy St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 3, 2019