Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
David Kellermann
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Parish Hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
116 N. Academy St
Murfreesboro, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
116 N. Academy St
Murfreesboro, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Kellermann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Kellermann


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Kellermann Obituary
David Kellermann

Murfreesboro - It is with profound sadness that we announce the tragic death of Francis David Kellermann, age 68, who died on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home in Murfreesboro, TN. He was born in Chattanooga and raised in South Pittsburg, TN by his parents, the late Francis and Lillian Finch Kellermann. David graduated in 1972 from The University of Tennessee with a degree in marketing. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He later moved to Murfreesboro where he met and married his wife, Joan. During 45 years of marriage, they raised three children. Together they founded an advertising & awning company, The Very Idea, in 1989.

Mr. Kellermann was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where he served on the Vestry and was Junior Warden. He was a previous member of Murfreesboro Breakfast Rotary Club. David was an avid golfer, a skilled wood craftsman, and had a passion for cooking and working on his beautiful farm.

Mr. Kellermann is survived by his loving wife, Joan McIntyre Kellermann; sons, Benjamin David Kellermann and wife Emily of Nolensville, TN, Andrew McMillan (Mack) Kellermann and wife Kendra of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Allison Grace Kellermann of Murfreesboro; granddaughters, Emmeline Grace Kellermann and Lillian Katherine (Lilly Kate) Kellermann; brother, Bob Kellermann of South Pittsburg, TN; and sister, Susan Loyd of St. John.

The Visitation will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm in the Parish Hall at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. The Memorial Service will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10 am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 116 N. Academy St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now