Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Advent Lutheran Church
1700 Irby Lane
Murfreesboro, TN
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Advent Lutheran Church
1700 Irby Lane
Murfreesboro, TN
David Logan Brothers Obituary
David Logan Brothers

Murfreesboro - David Logan Brothers, age 65, passed away April 2, 2019 at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro, TN. David was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, graduated from Oakland High School and was a retired fireman with the City of Murfreesboro.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert Logan and Audrey Mae Dillahunt Brothers; and brother Larry Brothers. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Joyce Evelyn Jones Brothers, sisters Catherine Belle (James) Burnette and Carol Elaine (Charles) Gallagher, brother William Alan Brothers; sister-in-law Judy Brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be 1:00pm until time of memorial service at 3:00pm, April 11, 2019 at Advent Lutheran Church, 1700 Irby Lane, Murfreesboro. The Reverend Michael Jannett, Pastor of Advent Lutheran Church, and Fire Captain Lee Douglas, Chaplin of the Murfreesboro Fire Department will officiate.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors. www.phoenix-society.org

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 8, 2019
