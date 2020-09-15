Dave, you were the best partner to work with. You were so selfless and always helped others regardless of your own duties. You were super smart and so darn funny! You always made the most stressful moments bearable and made folks laugh until they cried. You have been missed at UPS and will continue to be missed. You have left a great legacy of what a true partner is, rest in peace.

Robyn, God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.

Glenda Pendell

Coworker