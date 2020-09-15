1/1
David Marshall James
1960 - 2020
{ "" }
David Marshall James

Smyrna - Mr. David M. James, age 60 of Smyrna, TN passed away at home on Sunday, September 13th, 2020 after a courageous and brave battle with cancer. After a long career at UPS, he retired in 2019. He was a native of Strongsville, OH, and enjoyed to travel to the many beaches in Florida. He was a fan of the Tennessee Titans.

Mr. James leaves behind his beloved wife of 36 years, Robyn A. James (nee Riter), and our most loved children, Michael Robert James (Megan) of Murfreesboro, Jennifer Marie James of Smyrna, and Brian Joseph James of Smyrna. He was a fun and amazing Papa to Nathan Hunter James, Julianne Mae James, M.J. James, Emily Nicole James, Ryan Marshall James-Hall, and two step grandchildren. He is the son of Joel Marshall James, who precedes him in death, and Norma Jean James. He also leaves behind his most loved brother, Mike James (Laura), with whom he shares a lifetime of memories; his sisters, Sandy Douglas (David) of Euclid, OH, and Jeanne Chapman of Avon, OH; and many nieces and nephews, with special love to Tara and Geno Vance and Alex Garrett.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, September 17th, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro with Rosary service beginning at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be Friday, September 18th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. James' memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com

(615) 893-5151




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
SEP
17
Rosary
07:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodfin Funeral Chapel

5 entries
September 16, 2020
Super Dave comes to my mind with thoughts of Rock music, change in his desk drawer, making fun of my Bird lunch, Titan trucks, always helpful, and so funny. My thoughts and prayers for your family, may our dear Lord comfort you.
Amy Reed
Coworker
September 15, 2020
Dave, you were the best partner to work with. You were so selfless and always helped others regardless of your own duties. You were super smart and so darn funny! You always made the most stressful moments bearable and made folks laugh until they cried. You have been missed at UPS and will continue to be missed. You have left a great legacy of what a true partner is, rest in peace.
Robyn, God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Glenda Pendell
Coworker
September 15, 2020
May God be with you and comfort you. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathey Vance
Friend
September 15, 2020
David was a great partner and super funny. We will miss you. God bless your family.
Billy Bruce
Coworker
September 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Roderic Bergeron Sr
Coworker
