Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Resources
More Obituaries for David Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Patrick Richardson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Patrick Richardson Obituary
David Patrick Richardson

Murfreesboro - Mr. David Patrick Richardson, age 43 for Murfreesboro, TN passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home. He was born July 2, 1976 to James Larry Richardson and Patsy "Pat" Spencer Richardson. He was graduate from Oakland High School, attended Auburn University, and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University. For eight generations his family lived most of their lives in Rutherford County. He enjoyed spending time working on the family farm, attending MTSU sports and music events, plus traveling.

Mr. Richardson was a member of First United Methodist Church, Murfreesboro and as a youth participated in choir and youth fellowship. Later he especially enjoyed mission work, He was an Eagle Scout being a member of Troop 456.

Mr. Richardson was a Compliance Manager for Tennessee Housing Development Agency in the Section 8 Contract Administration Program. He also had participated in the Lead Tennessee Program.

Mr. Richardson is survived by his parent, Larry and Patsy Richardson, his sister, Lorie Richardson of Murfreesboro, his aunt Carol R. Crittenden of Hendersonville, TN. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lavon and Margaret Garrett Richardson, his maternal grandparents, William and Nora Timmons Spencer and his uncle Robert Crittenden.

Memorials made be to MTSU Foundation for David Patrick Richardson Scholarship, P.O. Box 109 Murfreesboro TN 37132 or Habit for Humanity. https://www.habitat.org/

Visitation will be after 10AM Wednesday until Funeral service at 12 Noon Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Rev. Chip Hunter will officiate. Graveside service will be 2PM Wednesday at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 1802 Madison St, Shelbyville, TN. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -