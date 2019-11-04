|
|
David Patrick Richardson
Murfreesboro - Mr. David Patrick Richardson, age 43 for Murfreesboro, TN passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home. He was born July 2, 1976 to James Larry Richardson and Patsy "Pat" Spencer Richardson. He was graduate from Oakland High School, attended Auburn University, and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University. For eight generations his family lived most of their lives in Rutherford County. He enjoyed spending time working on the family farm, attending MTSU sports and music events, plus traveling.
Mr. Richardson was a member of First United Methodist Church, Murfreesboro and as a youth participated in choir and youth fellowship. Later he especially enjoyed mission work, He was an Eagle Scout being a member of Troop 456.
Mr. Richardson was a Compliance Manager for Tennessee Housing Development Agency in the Section 8 Contract Administration Program. He also had participated in the Lead Tennessee Program.
Mr. Richardson is survived by his parent, Larry and Patsy Richardson, his sister, Lorie Richardson of Murfreesboro, his aunt Carol R. Crittenden of Hendersonville, TN. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lavon and Margaret Garrett Richardson, his maternal grandparents, William and Nora Timmons Spencer and his uncle Robert Crittenden.
Memorials made be to MTSU Foundation for David Patrick Richardson Scholarship, P.O. Box 109 Murfreesboro TN 37132 or Habit for Humanity. https://www.habitat.org/
Visitation will be after 10AM Wednesday until Funeral service at 12 Noon Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Rev. Chip Hunter will officiate. Graveside service will be 2PM Wednesday at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 1802 Madison St, Shelbyville, TN. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019