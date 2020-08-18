1/1
Debbie Bullock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debbie Bullock

Foley - Deborah "Debbie" Bullock, age 70 of Foley, Alabama, formerly of Murfreesboro, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley. She was born in Metropolis, IL, and was a daughter of the late Fred and Aleen Schwartz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Edward Flint Baskin, and a brother, Fred Schwartz.

Survivors include her husband, Donny Bullock of Foley, AL; a daughter, Wendy Higgins and husband Shannon of Woodbury; step son, Steve Bullock and wife DrLyn of Omaha, NE; grandsons, Trevor Higgins and wife Ariel of Lascassas and Heath Higgins of Murfreesboro; sister, Darlene Cronin of Cape Canaveral, FL; sister in law, Carolyn Schwartz of Woodbury; brothers in law, Dan Bullock and wife Pam of Murfreesboro and Mike Bullock and wife Sheila of Foley, AL and a host of other loving family and friends.

She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and laughter. She will also be fondly remembered by her customers at Dillards where she was a beauty consultant and counter manager for Elizabeth Arden for 13 years.

Visitation with the family will be 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury with Tim Knox officiating.

An online guestbook is available for the Bullock family at www.woodfinchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Daily News Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved