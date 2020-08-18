1/1
Debbie Bullock
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debbie Bullock

Foley - Deborah "Debbie" Bullock, age 70 of Foley, Alabama, formerly of Murfreesboro, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley. She was born in Metropolis, IL, and was a daughter of the late Fred and Aleen Schwartz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Edward Flint Baskin, and a brother, Fred Schwartz.

Survivors include her husband, Donny Bullock of Foley, AL; a daughter, Wendy Higgins and husband Shannon of Woodbury; step son, Steve Bullock and wife DrLyn of Omaha, NE; grandsons, Trevor Higgins and wife Ariel of Lascassas and Heath Higgins of Murfreesboro; sister, Darlene Cronin of Cape Canaveral, FL; sister in law, Carolyn Schwartz of Woodbury; brothers in law, Dan Bullock and wife Pam of Murfreesboro and Mike Bullock and wife Sheila of Foley, AL and a host of other loving family and friends.

She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and laughter. She will also be fondly remembered by her customers at Dillards where she was a beauty consultant and counter manager for Elizabeth Arden for 13 years.

Visitation with the family will be 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury with Tim Knox officiating.

An online guestbook is available for the Bullock family at www.woodfinchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-5151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
21 entries
August 19, 2020
Debbie was the most beautiful friend ...neighbor ...person. I am in shock. Rest in Peace Debbie...will miss ur beautiful smile
Vickie Godfrey
Friend
August 19, 2020
Wendy, I’m sorry for you and your family’s loss.
David Goin
Friend
August 18, 2020
Donny and family, So very sorry for the loss of your beautiful Debbie. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time of loss and grief, and your Grove Community is here for you. Peace be with you all. Kay and Nancy
Kay and Nancy Butler-Ward
Friend
August 18, 2020
My beautiful sister in law I’m so lost without you, but know that I will be thinking of you every day. Donny will be taken care by me and Michael and so many others. Your daughter Wendy will also be watched over. I know that Heaven has a wonderful new Angel watching over her family, we love you Debbie always and forever.
Sheila Bullock
Family
August 18, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of your mom, Wendy! Praying for you all for strength and comfort for the days to come and continued prayers
Kevin & Katina George
Friend
August 18, 2020
Donny. I’m so sorry to hear this news. Your Life’s were just starting in Alabama. My heart hurts to this news. May Debbie RIP. ❤
Jody Taylor
Friend
August 18, 2020
Debbie, was a beautiful person inside and out. She will definitely be missed by so many. Donnie you are in our thoughts and prayers. Wendy you lost a beautiful mom but she will be looking down on you until you meet again. Always loved that smile and her laughter. Larry and Nancy McDonald
August 18, 2020
So sorry to receive this tragic news. May Gods arms support you and your family during this time. Memories are so precious and keep them close to your heart
Jerry and Jean Russell
Jean and Jerry Russell
Friend
August 18, 2020
Very sorry to hear about Debbie’s passing. Sending our prayerful intentions and sympathies to all of her family. Her smile and good nature will be long remembered. Tom and Helen Cronin
Thomas Cronin
Family
August 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Donnie we are here for you! Beautiful Debbie we will miss your contiguous smile, Fly high sweet girl❤
Dick & Na Chasteen
Neighbor
August 18, 2020
So many great memories of hanging out at Debbie’s house, riding horses & having fun will always be special to me. Debbie was a beautiful person inside & out. Prayers for Wendy & her family during this most difficult time.
D&#8217;nise McGowan
Friend
August 18, 2020
We will miss Debbie and she will be forever in our hearts. Donny find comfort in knowing you are not alone, but surrounded by so many who care for you.
Mark and Connie McCandless
Friend
August 18, 2020
Donnie, we are so sorry for your loss! Cathy and Deek
Cathy Jones
Friend
August 18, 2020
Wendy , we are so sorry for your loss❤
Cindy & Teddy Taylor
Friend
August 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lu Hemond
Friend
August 18, 2020
Remembering Debbie and the light she brought to this world. One extinguished way too soon. Love and peace to her family and friends.
Polly Chase
Family
August 18, 2020
I loved her, and she brightened my childhood with her warmth. I am so sorry for your loss. I’m here for whatever the family needs.
Veronica Cronin
Family
August 18, 2020
Prayers of comfort for Donnie and Wendy and Darlene and all of us who loved Debbie. I am a better person for having had her as my good friend. May her sweet spirit be with each of us.
Carol Garrison Cox
Friend
August 18, 2020
Debbie was such a sweet beautiful person and she will be missed. Prayers for her family.
Johnny Brown
Friend
August 18, 2020
You will be missed, Debbie......all those fun times at the pool and clubhouse...your contagious laughter and the way you lived life! Memories we will hold onto.....
Leslie & Jeff Miller
Friend
August 18, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Wendy,Candace,Hannah Whitehead
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved