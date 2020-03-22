Services
Deborah Blissard Obituary
Deborah Blissard

Murfreesboro - Deborah Irene Blissard, age 68, passed away March 13, 2020.She was born in Knoxville and has lived in Rutherford County since 1964. She enjoyed family gatherings, playing bingo and decorating her home.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Joe and Martha Jane Miller Blissard; and sister, Anna Blisard. She is survived by her life partner of 55 ½ years, Walter Richard Koth; siblings, Martha (Howard) Brown, Rebecca (Billy) Merritt, William Arthur Blisard. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, David (Amanda) Baker, Jennifer (Andrew) Wrenn, Josef (Lisa) Baker, Toby (St. John) Merritt, Jeremiah (Myra Botwin) McNeese, Nick (Scott) Merritt, Darryl (Beth) Blisard, Michelle (Kendall) Scott and a multitude of great nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until time of funeral service at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Mike Simpson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with nephews serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to NAMI National Alliance on Mental Illness, 4301 Wilson Blvd, Suite 300; Arlington, VA 22203.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
