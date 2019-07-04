Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Murfreesboro - Deborah Sue Mummel, age 55, passed away June 29, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Heaven Bound Baptist Church.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Williams and Nadine Blythe Brown; husband, Buddy Bain; brothers, Steve Williams, Bobby Williams; and sister, Becky Williams. She is survived by her sons, Justin Mummel, Joey (Kristen) Bratcher; brothers, Hank Williams, Jesse (Jo Anne) Williams; sister, Teresa (Jimmy) Bain; and grandchildren, Kadence and Cohen Mummel, Carson and Braylon Bratcher, Chase Hill, Brianna Wrenn, Jaylen, Jackson and Zachary Bratcher.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, July 5, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 12:00 PM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Ralph Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 4, 2019
