Della Jewel Vanderpool
Murfreesboro - Della Jewel Vanderpool, age 98 of Murfreesboro, died Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was a native of Monterey, Tennessee and a daughter of the late Dillard and Laura Buckner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Clyde Vanderpool; a son, Albert Doyle Vanderpool; a daughter, Thelma Edde; and two grandchildren, Terry and Tracy Murphy; three brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include a son, Kenneth Vanderpool and wife Lanea of Readyville; daughters, Naomi Murphy of Monterey and Shelia Hutton and husband John of Smyrna; a sister, Alma Chadwick of Battle Creek, MI; seventeen grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, and six great great grandchildren and two that will be born this spring; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Visitation will be 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 26, 2019