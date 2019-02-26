Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-5151
Della Vanderpool
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation location: Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service location: Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Burial
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
Della Jewel Vanderpool

Murfreesboro - Della Jewel Vanderpool, age 98 of Murfreesboro, died Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was a native of Monterey, Tennessee and a daughter of the late Dillard and Laura Buckner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Clyde Vanderpool; a son, Albert Doyle Vanderpool; a daughter, Thelma Edde; and two grandchildren, Terry and Tracy Murphy; three brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include a son, Kenneth Vanderpool and wife Lanea of Readyville; daughters, Naomi Murphy of Monterey and Shelia Hutton and husband John of Smyrna; a sister, Alma Chadwick of Battle Creek, MI; seventeen grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, and six great great grandchildren and two that will be born this spring; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available for the Vanderpool family at www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
