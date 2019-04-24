|
|
Delle "Suzie" Biggs
Smyrna - Delle Irene "Suzie" Allen Biggs, 75, of Smyrna, TN died Saturday morning, March 30, 2019, in her home. She was born in Patagonia, AZ on April 11, 1943 to Delbert and Irene Allen and is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Clayton Matthew Allen, and her sister Jessie Lee Allen, all of Katchikan, AK.
Suzie was a 35-year employee of Cracker Barrel, having served at both the Hickory Hollow and Smyrna locations in Tennessee. As a beloved and trusted server, her faithful customers not only asked for her by name, but also followed her from one location to the next. In keeping with her heart for serving others, Suzie was a foster parent to more than a dozen children ranging in age from newborn to teenagers. She was a member of Forest Grove United Methodist Church in Joelton, TN, and over the years also worked in banking and hotel customer care. Suzie and her husband, Jerry, were avid car enthusiasts. They completely restored a 1957 Chevy Bel Air and a 1985 El Camino, and were members of the Murfreesboro Hot Rod Club. Suzie was a 1961 graduate of St. David High School in St. David, AZ.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Dean Biggs of Smyrna, TN; son, William Vern Gaines (Elizabeth) of Dunn, NC; daughter, Michele Gaines Militano (Ty) of Vacaville, CA; brother, Fredrick Clem Allen (April) of Orofino, ID; grandchildren, Alyssa "Peach" Militano Basek (Brad), Sarah Grace Gaines Reich (Mark), Hannah Faith Gaines, William Luke Gaines, and Hayley McKenna Militano; step-daughters, Dana Guentzel (Scott) of Murfreesboro, TN, Tammy Wilson (Curt) of Greenbrier, TN, and Trish Allgood (David) of Greenbrier, TN; step-grandchildren, Brittney Kurdy (Ben), Kayla Neely, Jodi Biggs, Victoria Guentzel, and Blake Bell; and step-great granddaughter, Emma Jenkins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Smyrna First United Methodist Church in Smyrna, TN, with Rev. Dr. Hubert Cunningham and Rev. Elizabeth Gaines officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Joelton, TN.
Memorials may be made to Cracker Barrel Cares, Post Office Box 787, Lebanon, TN 37087, or to Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation at www.lls.org/tennessee. Arrangements by Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 24, 2019