|
|
Deloris Jean Stone
Murfreesboro - Emily Juliet Noel passed away at the age of 85 on October 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William Blackman Noel and Hattie Williams Noel. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Oscar Jones Noel and William (Billy) Blackman Noel Jr., and by her sister, Amanda Noel Smith.
Survivors include: her sister Lacy Rucker Noel Wakid, and brother-in-law Nabil W. Wakid; her nephews, Robert Tee Groom III, Oscar Noel Smith, Walter Edward Smith, and Philip Nabil Noel Wakid; her niece, Lacy Katherine Noel Wakid; and eight grand nieces and nephews.
Emily was born in Murfreesboro, TN, where she spent the majority of her life. She was a graduate of the University of Georgia, and she worked for the City of Murfreesboro for 30 years.
Emily enjoyed keeping in touch with close family members and watching tennis matches. She had a great sense of humor and was a person of tremendous character and integrity. She had a contagious smile, a joyful heart, and she set a beautiful example for all who knew and loved her. She will be dearly missed, but her spirit will always be in our hearts and minds.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Murfreesboro Woman's Club where she was an active member for many years. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019