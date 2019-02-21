|
Delphia Marie McHenry
Milton - age 63 d. 2/15/19.
Survivors include devoted and loving Son, Orlando Hampton McHenry; Brothers, Joe Davis, Raymond Ellis, Robert Henry (Shelia) McHenry; Aunts Pearlie M. Martin and Sarah M. McHenry; Host of other relatives and friends.
Family visit Saturday 11-12 noon with funeral to follow at St. John Methodist Church, Pastor Robert James eulogist. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Hellum Funeral Home 615-893-4323.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 21, 2019