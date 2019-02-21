Services
Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. - Murfreesboro
611 South Highland Avenue
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-4323
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John Methodist Church
Delphia Marie McHenry

Delphia Marie McHenry Obituary
Delphia Marie McHenry

Milton - age 63 d. 2/15/19.

Survivors include devoted and loving Son, Orlando Hampton McHenry; Brothers, Joe Davis, Raymond Ellis, Robert Henry (Shelia) McHenry; Aunts Pearlie M. Martin and Sarah M. McHenry; Host of other relatives and friends.

Family visit Saturday 11-12 noon with funeral to follow at St. John Methodist Church, Pastor Robert James eulogist. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.

Hellum Funeral Home 615-893-4323.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
