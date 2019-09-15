Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Denis Paradis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Milton Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Denis Paradis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denis Arthur Paradis


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denis Arthur Paradis Obituary
Denis Arthur Paradis

Smyrna - Denis Arthur Paradis, age 63 of Smyrna, died Friday, September 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Manchester, New Hampshire and was the son of the late Arthur Xavier and Theresa M. Paradis.

Survivors include a daughter and son in law, Gina and Scotty Ritter of Lascassas; grandchildren, Dylan and Ashley Ritter; sisters, Stella Gardner and husband Bob of Hendersonville, Gloria Goslee of Arizona and Claudette Jones of Florida; a dear friend and mother of his daughter Gina, Mary O'Neal, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Paradis was a retail setter and merchandising team manager. He enjoyed NASCAR, motorcycles, and working on cars alongside his grandson Dylan, and spending time with his granddaughter Ashley.

Visitation will be 12:00 pm until 3:30 pm Monday, September 16, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Graveside services will follow at 4:00 pm in the Milton Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Paradis family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now