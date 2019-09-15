|
Denis Arthur Paradis
Smyrna - Denis Arthur Paradis, age 63 of Smyrna, died Friday, September 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Manchester, New Hampshire and was the son of the late Arthur Xavier and Theresa M. Paradis.
Survivors include a daughter and son in law, Gina and Scotty Ritter of Lascassas; grandchildren, Dylan and Ashley Ritter; sisters, Stella Gardner and husband Bob of Hendersonville, Gloria Goslee of Arizona and Claudette Jones of Florida; a dear friend and mother of his daughter Gina, Mary O'Neal, and a host of other loving family and friends.
Mr. Paradis was a retail setter and merchandising team manager. He enjoyed NASCAR, motorcycles, and working on cars alongside his grandson Dylan, and spending time with his granddaughter Ashley.
Visitation will be 12:00 pm until 3:30 pm Monday, September 16, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Graveside services will follow at 4:00 pm in the Milton Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019