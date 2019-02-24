Services
Murfreesboro - Thomas "Dennis" Alcorn, age 69, passed away February 20, 2019 at Tennessee State Veterans Home. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked as the Warranty Manager in the Automotive industry. He was a Staff Sergeant in the United Air Force and served two tours in Vietnam.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy Lee and Margaret Mangrum Alcorn. He is survived by his son, Alex (Sherry) Alcorn; sisters, Nancy (Harold) Weatherly, Sue Alcorn; and grandson, Trent.

A private graveside service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
