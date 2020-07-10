1/
Dereshia Benford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dereshia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dereshia Benford

Murfreesboro - 18 d. 07/07/2020

Survived by Parents, Novashia Smotherman & Derevous Benford; Grandparents, Sherman & Felita Smotherman, Charlie Richardson, and the late Glenda "Frannie" Benford; Siblings, Nyasha, and Dashawn Smotherman, Quintorrius, Marqwell, and Delayiah Benford;Devoted Niece & Nephew, Malachi and Tamira; Host of other relatives and friends.

Drive through visitation TODAY 4-6 PM Hellum Funeral Chapel. Sunday, visitation 12-1 PM with drive in service to follow at Hwy 231 Church of Christ, Bro. Anthony Walker eulogist. Interment Lovvorn Cemetery.

In lieu of a repast there will be a celebration in Rogers Park immediately following interment.

Hellum Funeral Home, 615-893-4323.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.
611 South Highland Avenue
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-4323
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved