Dereshia Benford



Murfreesboro - 18 d. 07/07/2020



Survived by Parents, Novashia Smotherman & Derevous Benford; Grandparents, Sherman & Felita Smotherman, Charlie Richardson, and the late Glenda "Frannie" Benford; Siblings, Nyasha, and Dashawn Smotherman, Quintorrius, Marqwell, and Delayiah Benford;Devoted Niece & Nephew, Malachi and Tamira; Host of other relatives and friends.



Drive through visitation TODAY 4-6 PM Hellum Funeral Chapel. Sunday, visitation 12-1 PM with drive in service to follow at Hwy 231 Church of Christ, Bro. Anthony Walker eulogist. Interment Lovvorn Cemetery.



In lieu of a repast there will be a celebration in Rogers Park immediately following interment.



Hellum Funeral Home, 615-893-4323.









