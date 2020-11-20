Deron Andre' Nelson



Murfreesboro - Deron Andre' Nelson, age 37, passed away Thursday, November 19th. He is survived by his loving parents, Albert and Judy Nelson; three brothers, Demetrius (Shounika) Nelson, Detrick (Sherrill) Nelson and Brandon (Kim) Nelson; one niece, Alexis Nelson; four nephews, Andrew Rogan, Aiden Nelson, Kaylib Nelson and Bradyn Nelson; along with a host of other relatives and friends.



Mr. Nelson will Lie In State Tuesday, November 24th at Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro 448 East Burton Street, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm. Services Wednesday, November 25th will be held at Hwy 231 Church of Christ 4331 Shelbyville Hwy, Murfreesboro, Visitation beginning at 10:30 am with Funeral to follow at 11:00 am, Burial at the Lovvorn Cemetery in the Barfield community. There is a maximum of (100) people allowed inside the sanctuary of the Church with minimal overflow seating in the fellowship hall. Services for Deron Andre' Nelson can be viewed via Facebook Live.









