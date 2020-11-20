1/1
Deron Andre' Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deron Andre' Nelson

Murfreesboro - Deron Andre' Nelson, age 37, passed away Thursday, November 19th. He is survived by his loving parents, Albert and Judy Nelson; three brothers, Demetrius (Shounika) Nelson, Detrick (Sherrill) Nelson and Brandon (Kim) Nelson; one niece, Alexis Nelson; four nephews, Andrew Rogan, Aiden Nelson, Kaylib Nelson and Bradyn Nelson; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Mr. Nelson will Lie In State Tuesday, November 24th at Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro 448 East Burton Street, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm. Services Wednesday, November 25th will be held at Hwy 231 Church of Christ 4331 Shelbyville Hwy, Murfreesboro, Visitation beginning at 10:30 am with Funeral to follow at 11:00 am, Burial at the Lovvorn Cemetery in the Barfield community. There is a maximum of (100) people allowed inside the sanctuary of the Church with minimal overflow seating in the fellowship hall. Services for Deron Andre' Nelson can be viewed via Facebook Live.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Daily News Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved