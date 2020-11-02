1/1
Devin Mooneyham
Murfreesboro - Devin Colt Mooneyham, age 25, passed away October 31, 2020. He was born in Murfreesboro and a resident of Cannon County. Devin was an employee of Nissan in Maintenance.

Devin was preceded in death by his father, Joe Robert Mooneyham. He is survived by his wife, Hunter Mooneyham; son, Braxton Gray Mooneyham; mother, Shannon (Angel) Martin Montiel; grandmothers, Laurel Martin, Nanny Myrna; brother, Derrick Mooneyham; sisters, Icee Mooneyham, Kandace Muncey, Ali Toney, Heather "Belle" Montiel; in-laws, Robert and Beth Hughes; brothers-in-law, Dalton (Elizabeth) Hughes and Dustin (Fleschia) Hughes; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 12:00 PM, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Tim Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Hillview Baptist Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com



Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
